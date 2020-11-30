Bibb deputies arrest suspect in connection with jewelry robbery  

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in connection with an armed robbery investigation.
Deputies identified the man as 40-year-old Zachary Sikes. Authorities arrested Sikes on an unrelated incident.
Deputies arrested Sikes for a Criminal Trespass incident on November 27 that happened in the 2400 block of Kingsley Drive. Authorities say Sikes reportedly trespassed on the property of the homeowner without permission.
Deputies say Sikes ran when the homeowner confronted him. Authorities apprehended Sikes in the 2300 block of Kingsley Drive.
Investigators advised deputies that Sikes had active warrants for the robbery of Young’s Jewelry.
Zachary Sikes charges
Deputies take Sikes to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with:
- Criminal Trespass
- Robbery
Authorities set Sikes bond at $6,750.00 for Criminal Trespass. Sikes does not have a bond for Robbery.