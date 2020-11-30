Coldest air of season moving in

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front that moved through the state will bring much colder air to Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
We started out the morning with showers and storms, but by this afternoon we will be mostly dry. A few lingering showers are possible. Temperatures will fall steadily throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will run in the middle 50’s under a partly sunny sky. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s. The wind chill will be in the lower 20’s thanks to a stout wind from the west at ten to fifteen miles-per-hour.
TOMORROW.
Tuesday will be cold and dry across our area. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40’s during the afternoon under a sunny sky. Overnight lows will be even cooler in the middle to upper 20’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
Temperatures will gradually warm beginning Wednesday as highs climb back into the middle 60’s by the end of the work week. Isolated showers are possible late on Thursday and into Friday. For now, the weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
