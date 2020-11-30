Federal judge returns lawsuit preventing relocation of confederate statues to county courts

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Superior Courts will decide on the relocation of two confederate statues.
Macon-Bibb commissioners voted to move the statues from downtown Macon to Rose Hill Cemetery on July 27.
Martin Bell, and the Military Order of the Stars and Bars Georgia Society Inc. filed for a temporary injunction to stop the relocation process. Bell and the organization then sued Macon Mayor Robert Reichert and five commissioners for the protection of the confederate statues.
Bibb County Superior Court judges reviewed the case. However, it was assigned to another Superior Court Judge.
Federal Judge Hugh Lawson handed the case back on November 18. Lawson ruled that federal courts do not have jurisdiction over the remaining claims.