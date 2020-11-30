Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders.
The first extends Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency until January 8, along with extending current COVID-19 restrictions.
The second order includes changes that allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending COVID-19 vaccine, including in a drive-thru setting, and permits any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for the requisite 15 minute window after receiving the vaccine.
Both Orders take effect on Tuesday.
The Governor’s executive orders are available to be read here.