Local elections offices continue recount while preparing for runoff

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Voters have one week to register for the January 5 runoff election. The deadline is Monday, December 7.
Many election offices are still counting the ballots from the third recount for the presidential election.
At the same time, officials are preparing for the runoff election.
Mike Kaplan, chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections, talked about the preparations. They say they hope that voters can trust the security of their votes, no matter how they vote.
“We’re doing everything we can here in Macon-Bibb to make sure it’s very wide open,” said Kaplan. “I want everybody to feel good about what we’re doing here. It’s difficult with the pandemic but we’re trying our best.”
Absentee ballot requests
Officials say 13,000 absentee ballots automatically go out to elderly and disabled people in Macon-Bibb County.
If you do not fall within one of those groups, please request your ballot by January 1.