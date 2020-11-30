Meals on Wheels sees increase in clients in 2020

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Meals on Wheels Middle Georgia saw a 60 percent increase in the number of clients they serve this year.

They also had to adjust how they deliver meals to make sure they are keeping their clients safe. That means the delivery drivers don’t get to go inside their clients’ homes.

Javonna Latimore, acting director of Meals on Wheels Middle Georgia, talked about the changes.

“Our drivers are used to having a one on one conversation. Seeing if they need anything, seeing what else Meals on Wheels can do for them,” Latimore said. “But right now they don’t do that.”

Cedric Newton, a driver for Meals on Wheels, says he prays for things to return to normal.

“Talking with them on the telephone still feels good but I feel that it’s more interacting when you get to talk to them and see them in person,” Newton said.

Also, every donation helps fund the cost of the meals and transporting the meals.

Latimore says they haven’t tallied the number of donations they’ve gotten so far. However, she can see an increase from 2019.

“The community realizes that seniors are in need and they have not been forgotten and they want to help those that can’t help themselves,” Latimore said.

How to volunteer for Meals on Wheels

Call 478-745-9140 and ask for Deanna Smith.