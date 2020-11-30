Monroe County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a Monroe County School System newsletter sent to parents on Monday.
Dr. Hickman will isolate himself at home, according to the newsletter. No central office staff members were exposed.
The newsletter states that Dr. Hickman felt “bad late on Wednesday and symptoms became progressively worse on Thursday and Friday.”
“My plan is to work from home during my isolation period,” Dr. Hickman said in a newsletter statement.
Other newsletter information
- On November 30, Monroe County Middle School students started attending split, or A/B, classes with students attending face to face classes on Mondays and Tuesdays or on Thursday and Friday as assigned by school administrators. On all other days, instruction will happen virtually via online sessions.
- Mary Persons High School will move to split sessions starting with the second semester following the Christmas holidays on January 7, 2021. All three elementary schools will continue with the current schedule of face-to-face classes five days a week.
- The Monroe County Achievement Center will hold face-to-face classes four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday) starting with the second semester. This move aligns with the bus routes for middle and high school students.