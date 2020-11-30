NCHD moving to self-administered nasal swab collection at COVID testing sites

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District is changing the hours and procedures at all its COVID-19 testing sites starting Monday, December 7th.
According to a NCHD news release, all 13 sites will move from using nasopharyngeal collection by nurses. Instead the sites will use self-administered nasal swab collection.
Staff will provide instructions on how to use the self-collected swab. A public health staff member will also supervise the self-collection to make sure the tests are performed correctly for viable samples.
The NCHD says that nasal swabbing is similar to nasopharyngeal collection in detecting COVID-19, but nasal swabbing is more comfortable for those being tested. The NCHD says other advantages of nasal swabbing include reducing risk of infection to healthcare providers performing testing, using less personal protective equipment during testing and reducing the time it takes to perform the test itself.
NCHD COVID-19 testing is conducted by appointment only. Anyone in need of testing through these sites must call the Testing Line at 1-844-987-0099 for an appointment. The testing line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
See the chart below for new COVID-19 testing site hours: