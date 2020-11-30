Peach County child killed in Thanksgiving accident involving mother’s vehicle

The Peach County Sheriff's Office says the mother will not face any charges.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
64
Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says a mother accidentally ran over her child Thanksgiving morning.

Rooks says the 16-month-old boy later died around 11:30 Thursday morning at the Medical Center of Peach County.

According to Rooks, the mother was leaving her home on Red Oak Road when the child ran up to the vehicle.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office says this is an “awful accident,” and the mother will not face any charges.

mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.