Peach County child killed in Thanksgiving accident involving mother’s vehicle

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says a mother accidentally ran over her child Thanksgiving morning.
Rooks says the 16-month-old boy later died around 11:30 Thursday morning at the Medical Center of Peach County.
According to Rooks, the mother was leaving her home on Red Oak Road when the child ran up to the vehicle.
The Peach County Sheriff’s Office says this is an “awful accident,” and the mother will not face any charges.