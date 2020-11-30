UPDATE (Monday, November 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  422,133 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1233 6642.96 38 106
Atkinson 526 6314.53 9 72
Bacon 665 5831.29 20 52
Baker 107 3433.89 6 21
Baldwin 2525 5683.35 69 181
Banks 764 3823.44 12 90
Barrow 3218 3725.27 57 304
Bartow 4509 4070.56 101 362
Ben Hill 944 5671.37 35 95
Berrien 586 3040.05 17 28
Bibb 7364 4839.96 218 945
Bleckley 549 4276.37 30 36
Brantley 549 2859.08 18 46
Brooks 595 3783.3 26 56
Bryan 1436 3669.16 16 103
Bulloch 3305 4158.96 35 151
Burke 1002 4484.83 12 97
Butts 892 3543.34 45 62
Calhoun 273 4321.67 11 50
Camden 1765 3273.13 18 85
Candler 580 5352.03 27 46
Carroll 4123 3432.43 82 225
Catoosa 2062 2998.36 29 100
Charlton 694 5237.34 11 34
Chatham 10634 3639.59 203 900
Chattahoochee 1992 18531.96 1 16
Chattooga 1130 4562.71 31 76
Cherokee 9191 3447.27 113 608
Clarke 6688 5153.38 54 278
Clay 126 4413.31 3 9
Clayton 9830 3224.66 195 765
Clinch 490 7361.78 13 37
Cobb 26408 3340.3 493 2157
Coffee 2642 6138.19 72 377
Colquitt 2212 4873 41 178
Columbia 5395 3400.97 72 225
Cook 768 4404.43 17 68
Coweta 3653 2403.27 68 177
Crawford 230 1880.93 6 28
Crisp 721 3234.78 26 91
Dade 495 3062.74 7 27
Dawson 1128 4174.53 11 100
Decatur 1385 5261.76 41 106
DeKalb 26008 3279.06 436 2601
Dodge 716 3512.39 37 64
Dooly 425 3171.64 18 60
Dougherty 3438 3824.04 199 691
Douglas 4965 3268.47 82 510
Early 615 6061.5 36 45
Echols 259 6525.57 2 10
Effingham 2095 3272.11 32 132
Elbert 928 4898.39 18 80
Emanuel 1279 5643.31 43 94
Evans 521 4875.08 8 47
Fannin 992 3769 30 86
Fayette 2702 2298.71 61 153
Floyd 5066 5070.26 77 402
Forsyth 6233 2468.45 61 429
Franklin 1182 5066.66 19 85
Fulton 37469 3408.81 670 2879
Gilmer 1219 3880.06 29 107
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4151 4824.11 111 346
Gordon 3086 5316.2 55 165
Grady 918 3740.83 27 107
Greene 645 3446.07 26 63
Gwinnett 36754 3784.6 494 3136
Habersham 2315 5054.59 80 263
Hall 12425 6021.35 193 1247
Hancock 479 5846.45 46 71
Haralson 889 2893.69 20 41
Harris 956 2754.09 28 99
Hart 737 2823 20 79
Heard 290 2344.38 7 19
Henry 7685 3203.87 130 339
Houston 4318 2749.64 104 420
Irwin 415 4399.45 11 42
Jackson 3180 4257.03 51 254
Jasper 286 2014.23 5 22
Jeff Davis 837 5525.48 29 77
Jefferson 953 6223.47 38 94
Jenkins 487 5678.64 34 69
Johnson 465 4813.17 28 70
Jones 747 2612.71 20 60
Lamar 554 2863.49 23 51
Lanier 338 3265.38 7 16
Laurens 2230 4714.99 107 199
Lee 821 2739.31 32 111
Liberty 1485 2398.88 29 126
Lincoln 282 3470.77 8 32
Long 314 1576.7 5 18
Lowndes 5215 4424.07 94 231
Lumpkin 1268 3751.26 19 121
Macon 294 2263.63 14 56
Madison 1020 3380.06 13 74
Marion 220 2652.84 10 24
McDuffie 788 3648.65 20 86
McIntosh 362 2485.07 8 37
Meriwether 636 3025.69 19 85
Miller 353 6124.22 2 20
Mitchell 894 4053.32 48 158
Monroe 915 3300.03 59 97
Montgomery 394 4271.47 9 27
Morgan 586 3061.97 7 48
Murray 1770 4396.31 23 104
Muscogee 6938 3620.59 188 729
Newton 3398 3024.37 105 350
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17104 0 211 731
Oconee 1044 2501.38 35 80
Oglethorpe 501 3287.4 13 49
Paulding 4031 2336.24 76 178
Peach 946 3455.71 28 112
Pickens 1034 3083.81 13 76
Pierce 740 3786.13 26 88
Pike 468 2481.44 12 39
Polk 2015 4634.1 33 167
Pulaski 381 3497.66 24 40
Putnam 907 4144.39 30 78
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 580 3414.58 11 68
Randolph 346 5122.89 30 60
Richmond 9530 4712.22 196 703
Rockdale 2592 2729.57 54 359
Schley 125 2369.67 2 17
Screven 469 3374.1 11 49
Seminole 478 5872.24 12 38
Spalding 1939 2805.67 73 225
Stephens 1514 5750.53 45 149
Stewart 574 9365.31 17 82
Sumter 1036 3523.93 69 212
Talbot 201 3264.05 8 28
Taliaferro 37 2267.16 0 2
Tattnall 1017 4002.2 19 73
Taylor 277 3480.77 13 35
Telfair 520 3323.96 25 51
Terrell 351 4145.51 32 77
Thomas 1745 3927.44 77 179
Tift 2303 5640.46 67 260
Toombs 1647 6103.84 60 125
Towns 555 4611.93 21 69
Treutlen 331 4846.98 13 34
Troup 3305 4693.67 117 362
Turner 375 4643.39 24 54
Twiggs 251 3104.13 14 57
Union 1075 4243.14 35 111
Unknown 2055 0 1 30
Upson 942 3584.88 71 105
Walker 2588 3717.86 50 117
Walton 2886 3012.09 77 258
Ware 1910 5327.31 71 215
Warren 187 3589.25 6 29
Washington 982 4836.96 20 58
Wayne 1465 4887.57 45 139
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 371 4690.86 18 23
White 1305 4109.2 27 134
Whitfield 7640 7298.99 83 369
Wilcox 288 3276.45 25 56
Wilkes 367 3664.87 7 45
Wilkinson 414 4641.78 18 72
Worth 647 3212.19 35 107
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,677,555 (4,314,448 reported molecular tests; 363,107 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 422,133 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,824 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,778 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

