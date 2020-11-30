|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — December 1 marks the 32nd anniversary of World AIDS Day. To recognize the national observance, health officials from the North Central Health District are offering free HIV testing in Houston county.
The Houston County Health Department will provide free HIV testing Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the health department parking lot at 98 Cohen Walker Drive in Warner Robins.
Tuesday’s drive-thru is open to those who want to know their status within minutes of testing.
Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says Georgia tops the nation in the number of patients with HIV. He acknowledges a need to increase awareness, combat stigma, and improve education in fighting against HIV and AIDS.
“If you do not get tested you will not know your HIV positive until it’s too late, most of the time,” said Hokanson. “The sooner you get tested, the sooner you learn your status if you are positive. The sooner you can get on treatment. That means the treatment will be more effective if we catch it earlier.”
Hokanson says although there is no cure for HIV, a person can reduce the risk of transmission by using condoms every time during sexual contact. Also, reducing the number of sexual partners can reduce the chance of infection.
Free testing information
North Central Health District happens Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.