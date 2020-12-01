Warming trend starts Wednesday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
It is a chilly night here in Middle Georgia, but warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week.
Overnight temperatures will fall to the 20’s bringing us to the level of a hard freeze.
Just a reminder to take precautions to protect your pets, plants and pipes tonight as temperatures fall.
Tomorrow, high pressure moves back over Middle Georgia which will help us warm up into the 50’s with clear skies.
Overnight Wednesday will be another very cold night, but luckily it will be the last hard freeze for at least a week.
As high pressure continues to move to the east, moisture will start to increase across Middle Georgia.
This will continue our warming trend ahead of the next cold front that will be moving into the area.
By Friday that cold front will push through the area, bringing mainly just rainfall to Middle Georgia.
Rain totals between 0.5″-1″ possible Friday, before we see clearing over the weekend.
This weekend will be mostly dry, with the only rain chances coming Saturday morning.
Sunshine and cool temperatures will stick around for the start of next week, with no huge changes to the weather through next Wednesday.