Arrest made in shooting at north Macon bar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man in connection with the Aggravated Assault last week.
25-year-old Roderick Michael Lofton was arrested, accused of shooting a man during a fight outside of Billy’s Club House on Forest Hill Road.
The incident happened on November 25. Lofton was taken into custody without incident on unrelated charges on November 28.
He was questioned in reference to his charges. After the interview, Lofton was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II narcotics and Possession of marijuana ,on the unrelated charges.
Lofton is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault in connection to the Billy’s Club House incident. He does not have a bond at this time.
The victim from this incident remains in critical but stable condition.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.