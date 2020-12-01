Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – U.S. Rep. Austin Scott tested positive for COVID-19.

This makes three Georgia congressmen to test positive for the virus. All three congressmen have been Republicans. Since October, U.S. Representatives Rick Allen and Drew Ferguson have also announced positive test results.

According to Associated Press, Austin Scott’s chief of staff says that the congressman is following orders from his doctor.

