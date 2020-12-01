Commission fails to override mayor’s vetoes on 2 controversial issues

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners failed Tuesday night to override Mayor Robert Reichert’s recent vetoes of two recent commission approvals.
Reichert had vetoed the commission’s November 17 decision to rename the Macon City Auditorium after former mayor C. Jack Ellis, writing in a November 25 letter to commissioners that while he acknowledged Ellis’ time in office “was truly memorable,” Macon-Bibb Commission has a policy in place that “prohibits the naming of a park, facility, or street for a living person, or within one year of their death.”
A motion to override the mayor’s veto needed six votes to pass and only received five.
Anti-discrimination ordinance
Commissioners also failed to override Reichert’s veto of a countywide anti-discrimination ordinance that commissioners approved on November 17.
Reichert wrote in a November 25 letter to commissioners that he felt the ordinance should be “revised and refined” before being enacted.
“Some would argue that that a step in the direction of creating an inclusive and progressive community is necessary, but others fear an ill-advised step would have unintended consequences,” Reichert wrote. “If we are to provide for the protection of some people, we must make sure it is done in a way that respects the rights of all people.”
Reichert wrote that the ordinance as presented was “too late in the term,” “too rushed,” and that amendments were not welcomed by its sponsors. “In fact, there were none,” he wrote.
A motion to override the veto needed six votes to pass and only received five.
Both pieces of legislation were hot-button issues and were originally approved by commissioners following a two-hour long public hearing.
