Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Compass Cares commemorated World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park Tuesday evening. They lit candles and prayed for people who passed away from HIV or AIDS.

The group hopes it will bring awareness and recognition to the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Census data from 2018 shows Georgia as the leading state for newly infected people.

We spoke with the community liaison for Compass Cares, Gregory Harris. He says people with HIV are living longer and healthier lifestyles.

“We still have to continue this fight effortlessly. And tirelessly, and continue to strive to find a cure for this,” said Harris.

World AIDS Day began in 1988. There is no cure for the virus. However, people who live with it only have to take one pill a day.

Compass Cares hopes to continue the event for years to come.