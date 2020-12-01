District Attorney David Cooke responds to recent violence, highlights local resources for help

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke is sharing his thoughts on this year’s record number of homicides in Macon-Bibb County.
In an emailed statement, Cooke says he shares the community’s concerns. He goes on to say the recently reported violent acts are “occurring at a time of unprecedented stress,” especially on the community’s “most vulnerable members and those who can least afford the economic impacts brought on by the pandemic.”
Cooke says anyone experiencing stress should seek out assistance from local service providers like the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia and the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia. Many providers offer free and reduced-cost services like shelter, sheltering assistance and help with filing for temporary protective orders for victims of domestic violence.
Cooke ends his response by stating: “In this time of pandemic crisis, please be patient with those you come into contact with. You never know the stresses a person may be experiencing that aren’t outwardly visible. If an argument is unavoidable, settle it with words or by calling law enforcement — not with needless violence. Although we all have our own individual struggles, never forget that we are all in this together. And it will be as a community acting together that we will overcome both this violence and the pandemic.”
For more information on the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia call (478) 745-2811.
For more information on the Safe House of Central Georgia call 478-745-9292 or click here.
The 24-hour hotline number is 478-745-9292.