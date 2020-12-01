Macon unemployment rate declines for October

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Labor released a report stating that Macon’s unemployment rate has dropped in October.
According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler the unemployment rate dropped 1.6 percentage points that month, reaching 5 percent.
Butler says Macon is still not where it was last year. He says a year ago the rate was 3.4 percent. He says with the pandemic still going on industries like hospitality and entertainment are continuously being impacted and it will be tough getting those unemployment rates back up.
“Take that out. Other businesses right now are doing really good,” said Butler. “Right now you’re showing almost 25,000 job listings right now in the Macon area. And those are not just individual jobs a lot of those job listings are trying to hire more than just one person so it’s obviously a lot more jobs than that.”
How to search for job listings
Butler says people can visit EmployGeorgia.com for a look at local job listings.