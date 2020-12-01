Monroe County Jail meets health care standards for inmates

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For a second year, the Monroe County Jail is receiving a special accreditation for its health care standards.
The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) awarded the jail accreditation after visiting the site in 2019. The accreditation is a voluntary process, and it recognizes the Monroe County Jail’s compliance with NCCHC’s standards in correctional health care.
In March 2019, the Monroe County Jail reports it underwent an onsite survey and two-year comprehensive review. During that time a physician and other correctional health care experts surveyed the facility for standard compliance. The standards relates to safety, personnel and training, health care services and support, patient care and treatment, health promotion, special needs and services, health records and legal issues.
“We have a legal obligation to provide inmates with health care, and we will do our job with innovation, excellence and efficiency on behalf of the taxpayers,” says Sheriff Brad Freeman. “I salute the supervisors, officers and health care staff for their hard work, which involves knowledge of health care delivery in a secure environment.”
NCCHC President Thomas Joseph says he commends the Monroe County Jail for successfully undertaking the challenge.
NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for more than 30 years.