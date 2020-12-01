|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Macon-Bibb residents will have a new and completed park to explore next year. Freedom Park on Roff Avenue is in its third phase and will include a number of new amenities.
“Phase one actually went into place in 2015. 2019 is when they were done with phase two,” said Armand Burnett Assistant Director for Park and Recreation.
Officials say Freedom Park is the largest park in the county, and will be utilized as a multipurpose athletic and educational outpost of the Macon-Bibb County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Burnett says phase one and two include 8 new baseball and softball fields, a splash pad, even a boxing arena.
Landscape Architect Ted Anderson with Travis Pruitt & Associates, says phase three will have a new playground, a dock for fishing, and two new basketball courts.
Macon-Bibb Commissioner elect, Seth Clark, says the park will benefit and unite the area
“Families from north,east,south, and west macon. Black and white converhing right here. Getting to know eachother where their kids grow together as teams and lifelong friendships are formed,” said Clark.
According to Burnett, phase three improvements will cost no more than $500,000.
Anderson says the county considered all resident requests for what they want to see in the park. He says the final phase should be completed by the Summer of 2021.
The park has been paid for by the county’s SPLOST fund.