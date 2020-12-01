Republicans concerned Trump’s Saturday visit to Georgia could harm GOP’s chances

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Some establishment Republicans are sounding alarms that President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial denials of his own defeat could threaten the party’s ability to win a Senate majority.
The concerns come ahead of Trump’s planned Saturday visit to Georgia to campaign alongside Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Both candidates face strong Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Republicans uniformly acknowledge Trump as the GOP’s biggest turnout driver. However, some Republicans worry that Trump will use the platform to amplify his baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud.