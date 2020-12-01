Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 23-27

|
Restaurant Report Card: November 23-27
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 23 and Friday, November 27, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Bibb County:
Rodeway Inn (Food Service)
2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
Towne Place Suites (Food Service)
1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
Louvenia’s Seafood Market
2055 EISENHOWER PKWY Box 10 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
McDonald’s
1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
M&M Sandwich & Pastry
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Bossa Novas
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Captain D’s
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 47
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Bleckley County:
La Cabana Express
168 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Houston County:
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2020
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Jameson Inn (Food Service)
200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Sweet Charlies
1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Peach County:
Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Upson County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1051 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant
111 W GORDON ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2020
Washington County:
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2020
