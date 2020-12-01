Suspect wanted in shooting of 13-year-old

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff Office still needs your help finding someone, wanted in connection to a shooting.
Investigators are looking for Ricky Brown III. He’s wanted in connection to an incident where a 13-year-old girl was shot in the back.
The sheriff’s office says Brown is about five-five and weighs around 130 pounds.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sherry Drive in September.
Deputies say a young female went into an apartment and started fighting with the 13-year-old girl. An adult then pushed the visitor outside.
But deputies say the girl yelled for several men nearby to shoot. One of them fired shots, hitting the 13-year old who lived at the apartment.
If you know where Ricky Brown III is, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.