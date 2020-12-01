Two men charged in Zaxby’s armed robbery

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County grand jurors voted Tuesday to indict two men for armed robbery.
The incident happened in January outside of the Zaxby’s on Hartley Bridge Road in south Bibb County.
37-year-old Terrell Benjamin Grayer Jr. and 20-year-old Anthony Maurice Wright, are accused of taking cash belonging to the restaurant from an employee at gunpoint.
Each defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.