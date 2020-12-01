UPDATE (Tuesday, December 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
18412
Confirmed cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  424,929 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1234 6648.35 38 106
Atkinson 527 6326.53 9 72
Bacon 663 5813.75 20 52
Baker 107 3433.89 6 21
Baldwin 2527 5687.85 69 180
Banks 773 3868.48 12 90
Barrow 3260 3773.89 57 307
Bartow 4544 4102.16 101 362
Ben Hill 948 5695.4 35 96
Berrien 594 3081.55 17 29
Bibb 7411 4870.85 218 952
Bleckley 550 4284.16 30 36
Brantley 550 2864.28 18 48
Brooks 600 3815.1 26 56
Bryan 1445 3692.16 16 105
Bulloch 3306 4160.22 35 151
Burke 1008 4511.68 12 99
Butts 895 3555.26 45 62
Calhoun 275 4353.33 11 51
Camden 1762 3267.56 18 86
Candler 580 5352.03 27 46
Carroll 4138 3444.92 83 228
Catoosa 2084 3030.35 29 100
Charlton 698 5267.53 11 35
Chatham 10681 3655.67 203 907
Chattahoochee 1998 18587.78 1 16
Chattooga 1140 4603.08 31 76
Cherokee 9247 3468.27 113 613
Clarke 6725 5181.89 54 278
Clay 126 4413.31 3 9
Clayton 9883 3242.05 195 769
Clinch 490 7361.78 13 37
Cobb 26605 3365.22 496 2164
Coffee 2652 6161.42 72 377
Colquitt 2225 4901.64 41 178
Columbia 5411 3411.06 72 228
Cook 778 4461.78 19 70
Coweta 3675 2417.75 68 178
Crawford 231 1889.11 6 28
Crisp 721 3234.78 26 91
Dade 496 3068.93 7 27
Dawson 1138 4211.54 11 104
Decatur 1384 5257.96 41 106
DeKalb 26174 3299.99 438 2625
Dodge 716 3512.39 37 64
Dooly 424 3164.18 18 59
Dougherty 3451 3838.5 199 691
Douglas 5028 3309.94 82 512
Early 616 6071.36 36 45
Echols 264 6651.55 2 10
Effingham 2099 3278.36 32 133
Elbert 930 4908.95 18 84
Emanuel 1281 5652.14 43 94
Evans 520 4865.72 8 50
Fannin 998 3791.79 30 87
Fayette 2742 2332.74 61 154
Floyd 5090 5094.28 77 403
Forsyth 6302 2495.77 62 436
Franklin 1188 5092.37 19 85
Fulton 37784 3437.47 670 2886
Gilmer 1221 3886.43 29 107
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4156 4829.92 111 346
Gordon 3109 5355.82 55 165
Grady 918 3740.83 27 107
Greene 646 3451.41 26 63
Gwinnett 37061 3816.22 496 3165
Habersham 2360 5152.84 80 269
Hall 12541 6077.57 195 1259
Hancock 515 6285.85 46 71
Haralson 894 2909.97 20 41
Harris 961 2768.5 28 99
Hart 742 2842.15 20 80
Heard 291 2352.47 7 19
Henry 7743 3228.05 130 341
Houston 4342 2764.92 104 421
Irwin 417 4420.65 11 42
Jackson 3213 4301.2 51 257
Jasper 287 2021.27 5 23
Jeff Davis 840 5545.29 29 77
Jefferson 955 6236.53 38 95
Jenkins 487 5678.64 34 69
Johnson 466 4823.52 28 70
Jones 751 2626.7 20 61
Lamar 560 2894.51 23 51
Lanier 338 3265.38 7 16
Laurens 2234 4723.44 108 205
Lee 825 2752.66 32 111
Liberty 1493 2411.8 29 128
Lincoln 282 3470.77 8 32
Long 319 1601.81 5 18
Lowndes 5241 4446.12 94 231
Lumpkin 1286 3804.51 19 125
Macon 296 2279.03 15 57
Madison 1032 3419.82 13 75
Marion 220 2652.84 10 24
McDuffie 791 3662.55 20 87
McIntosh 363 2491.93 8 37
Meriwether 638 3035.2 19 85
Miller 357 6193.62 2 20
Mitchell 896 4062.39 48 158
Monroe 919 3314.46 59 97
Montgomery 393 4260.62 9 27
Morgan 589 3077.65 7 48
Murray 1790 4445.99 23 104
Muscogee 6958 3631.03 188 730
Newton 3415 3039.5 105 353
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17213 0 212 734
Oconee 1056 2530.13 35 80
Oglethorpe 503 3300.52 13 49
Paulding 4074 2361.16 79 177
Peach 950 3470.32 28 112
Pickens 1042 3107.66 13 77
Pierce 741 3791.25 26 88
Pike 472 2502.65 12 41
Polk 2024 4654.8 33 167
Pulaski 382 3506.84 24 40
Putnam 908 4148.96 30 79
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 593 3491.11 11 69
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 60
Richmond 9569 4731.51 196 707
Rockdale 2606 2744.31 54 360
Schley 127 2407.58 2 17
Screven 469 3374.1 11 49
Seminole 481 5909.09 12 39
Spalding 1955 2828.82 73 226
Stephens 1543 5860.68 45 149
Stewart 575 9381.63 17 83
Sumter 1043 3547.74 69 212
Talbot 201 3264.05 8 28
Taliaferro 37 2267.16 0 2
Tattnall 1017 4002.2 19 73
Taylor 281 3531.04 13 36
Telfair 521 3330.35 25 51
Terrell 351 4145.51 32 77
Thomas 1752 3943.19 77 179
Tift 2323 5689.44 67 265
Toombs 1652 6122.37 60 125
Towns 563 4678.41 21 71
Treutlen 331 4846.98 13 34
Troup 3316 4709.29 116 363
Turner 378 4680.53 24 55
Twiggs 252 3116.5 14 58
Union 1089 4298.4 35 114
Unknown 2074 0 2 37
Upson 946 3600.11 71 105
Walker 2599 3733.66 50 117
Walton 2913 3040.27 77 259
Ware 1911 5330.1 71 217
Warren 187 3589.25 6 29
Washington 984 4846.81 20 59
Wayne 1474 4917.6 45 142
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 371 4690.86 18 23
White 1319 4153.28 28 139
Whitfield 7695 7351.54 83 376
Wilcox 290 3299.2 25 56
Wilkes 370 3694.83 7 46
Wilkinson 413 4630.56 18 73
Worth 650 3227.09 35 107
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,703,611 (4,338,967 reported molecular tests; 364,644 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 424,929 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 35,063 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,798 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 23-27
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!