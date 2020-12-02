Portion of road in Macon will honor Senator David Lucas

The Macon-Bibb Commission approved remaining a portion of Jeffersonville Road to Senator David E. Lucas, Senior Way.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Jeffersonville Road in east Macon will get a name change in honor of State Senator David Lucas.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Macon-Bibb Commission approved remaining a portion of Jeffersonville Road to Senator David E. Lucas, Senior Way. The name change includes the stretch from Emery Highway to U.S. Highway 80.

According to the approved ordinance, the name change is in honor of David Lucas and his contributions to the community.

Lucas served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1974 until 2012. He was then elected to the Georgia Senate and continues to represent Bibb, Houston, Jones, Hancock Twiggs, Washington, and Wilkinson counties.

Lucas is also a founding member of 100 Black Men and the Al Lucas Scholarship Foundation.

