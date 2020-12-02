Deputies looking for 2 accused of robbing dollar store Wednesday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for two people accused of robbing a dollar store Wednesday night.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says two males walked into Family Dollar at 951 Hillcrest Boulevard around 7:40. One of them showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
After receiving cash, the pair fled in an unknown direction. No one was injured.
One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black and white hooded jacket with blue jeans and a yellow face mask featuring a Corona beer logo. The other was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and blue shoes.
“Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the release said.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you have information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.