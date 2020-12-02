Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library makes its way to Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dolly Parton is known for her music, movies, and charitable giving.

Her Imagination Library program helps millions of children across the world.

United Way of Central Georgia partnered with the Bibb County School District and Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading Georgia to bring the program to Macon.

George McCanless, President and CEO of United Way Central Georgia, says with the funding they have right now they’ll be able to help 100 families, but the need is probably in the thousands.

“The way to really get our grade level reading numbers up and into the 90 plus percentile is to have the children better prepared when they start school,” said McCanless.

United Way of Central Georgia hopes the program will positively impact the community for years to come.

If you want to sign up for the program:

Go to www.unitedwaycg.org/DPIL and click register.

You can use that same link to donate to the program. Just scroll to the bottom of the page and click sponsor a child.