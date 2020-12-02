Dry Thursday, ahead of Friday rain

|
Sunshine brought us a much warmer day in Middle Georgia this afternoon, but we are still looking at a chilly night.
Lows tonight will be falling into the 20’s and 30’s once again under clear skies.
On Thursday high pressure that helped to keep us clear will be pushed to the east, bringing in additional moisture to the Middle Georgia area.
So while we will be seeing an increase in our dewpoints and humidity, rain holds off until Friday.
The Friday cold front will bring a line of showers and possibly a thunderstorm to the area by the afternoon/evening.
Severe weather is not expected Friday, but we could have a few strong storms as the front pushes through.
Behind the front, Saturday will be sunny and cool, so no weather worries there.
By Sunday though we are watching the potential for a small wave of energy to bring in a few additional showers.
This doesn’t look like thunderstorm type energy, but we can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rainfall.
Next week is looking mostly dry and a little on the cool side for much of Middle Georgia. Highs will be topping out in the mid 50’s with plenty of sunshine through at least the start of the week.