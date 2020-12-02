GBI arrests Pulaski County man for 2002 triple homicide

Listen to the content of this post:

REBECCA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Pulaski County man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of three people in March 2002.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release said 47-year-old Jason Michael Walker is charged with murder for the deaths of 51-year-old Thomas Wideman, his wife, 48-year-old Deborah Wideman and their daughter, 20-year-old Melissa Wideman. Walker is also charged with feticide for causing the death of Melissa Wideman’s unborn child, aggravated assault and arson in the first degree.

The release said Walker was determined to be the child’s biological father.

Walker was booked into the Turner County Jail.

Truck driver spots fire

In the early morning hours of March 22, 2002, the Turner County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 13875 GA Hwy 112 East in Rebecca. The fire was reported by a passerby truck driver.

Three bodies were discovered inside, as well as the body of Melissa Wideman’s unborn child. Autopsies revealed the three adults had been shot and died prior to the fire.

The initial investigation developed possible suspects, but no one was charged.

Case reassigned more than 12 years later

The case was reassigned on December 9, 2014. While the case was being investigated, a new witnesses contacted law enforcement and identified a white male leaving the scene of the home during the time frame in which the murders happened.

“This new information corroborated the evidence obtained during the initial investigation and the follow-up investigation conducted by the GBI and Turner County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.

A Turner County Grand Jury met on December 1, 2020 and returned a True Bill on the Indictment, charging Jason Michael Walker.

The Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office is now handling the case. Call the GBI Region 13 Office at (478) 987-4545, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 567-2401, the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (229) 386-7900 or 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) if you have additional information.

