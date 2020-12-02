Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep John Lewis

Associated Press
ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall has won a runoff election to briefly fill the seat in Congress of the late civil rights legend John Lewis.

The 49-year-old Hall defeated former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin in Tuesday’s special election.

Hall will serve in Congress until Jan. 3 from the Atlanta area district.

Both Democrats led a field of seven candidates in a September special election to replace Lewis, who died from cancer in July after 34 years in Congress. He was 80.

Hall won’t be Lewis’s long-term replacement. State Sen. Nikema Williams easily beat a Republican in November for a full two-year term.

