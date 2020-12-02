Bibb deputies arrest man in connection with Thirsty Turtle shooting

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County investigators arrested 29-year-old Durand Marcel Faulk in connection to the aggravated assault that left one person dead.
Authorities say the incident happened November 27 wherein Faulk got into a fight with someone at the Thirsty Turtle nightclub.
Deputies say Faulk received a cut in the face during the fight. Afterward, Faulk got a gun and fired into the crowd.
Investigators interviewed Faulk and took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Faulk with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
This is an ongoing investigation
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.