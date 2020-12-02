Secretary of State investigates groups encouraging voter fraud in Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation into groups promoting fraudulent voter registration.

A news release from Raffensperger’s office says that America Votes, Vote Forward, and The New Georgia Project are under investigation.

The Secretary issued multiple warnings about voter fraud leading up to the January 5th runoff elections. The release goes on to say that the groups repeatedly tried to register deceased, out-of-state, and ineligible voters.

“The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance. We have received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state,” says Raffensperger.

False registration is a felony, and violators could spend up to 10 years in prison. Fines for voter fraud are as much as $100,000.

Anyone who organizes or finances any attempt to bring people into the state to vote in the runoff election can be charged with racketeering. This charge carries a 5-10 year jail sentence.