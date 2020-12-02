|
Listen to the content of this post:
WEST POINT, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A South Korean auto parts producer is investing more than $240 million to expand in Georgia.
A news release from Governor Brian Kemp’s Office says that the expansion of Hyundai TRANSYS creates 678 job openings. The release goes on to say that the expansion will also create 165 supplementary construction and inspection jobs.
The Hyundai facility will employ more than 1,500 Georgians after the expansion is complete.
Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to working with Hyundai TRANSYS. He added that he will ensure the company’s investment pays off for them and for the “hardworking people of West Georgia.”