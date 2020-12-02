United Kingdom becomes first country to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

|
LONDON, England (AP) – British officials authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
This clearance is the world’s first shot against the virus that’s backed by rigorous science, and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.
American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech received the green light on Wednesday night, as the virus surges again in the United States and Europe. Therefore putting pressure on hospitals and morgues in some places, and forcing new rounds of restrictions that have devastated economies.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency recommended the vaccine could be used after it reviewed the results of clinical trials that showed the vaccine was 95% effective overall – and that it also offered significant protection for older people.