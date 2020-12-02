UPDATE (Wednesday, December 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  428,980 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1239 6675.29 39 106
Atkinson 532 6386.55 9 72
Bacon 664 5822.52 20 52
Baker 108 3465.98 6 21
Baldwin 2538 5712.61 69 181
Banks 781 3908.52 12 93
Barrow 3296 3815.57 57 312
Bartow 4600 4152.71 101 371
Ben Hill 949 5701.41 35 96
Berrien 604 3133.43 17 29
Bibb 7462 4904.37 219 964
Bleckley 551 4291.95 30 36
Brantley 553 2879.91 18 47
Brooks 620 3942.26 26 56
Bryan 1450 3704.93 16 108
Bulloch 3316 4172.8 35 152
Burke 1012 4529.59 12 99
Butts 901 3579.09 45 62
Calhoun 279 4416.65 11 51
Camden 1784 3308.36 18 86
Candler 580 5352.03 27 46
Carroll 4159 3462.4 84 229
Catoosa 2116 3076.88 29 100
Charlton 700 5282.62 11 37
Chatham 10755 3681 203 913
Chattahoochee 1999 18597.08 1 16
Chattooga 1149 4639.43 31 80
Cherokee 9346 3505.4 113 620
Clarke 6803 5241.99 55 279
Clay 126 4413.31 3 9
Clayton 9970 3270.59 195 770
Clinch 493 7406.85 13 37
Cobb 26906 3403.29 499 2175
Coffee 2683 6233.45 72 378
Colquitt 2247 4950.1 41 178
Columbia 5454 3438.17 72 232
Cook 789 4524.86 19 70
Coweta 3711 2441.43 69 182
Crawford 233 1905.46 6 28
Crisp 724 3248.24 26 91
Dade 499 3087.49 7 27
Dawson 1151 4259.65 11 106
Decatur 1393 5292.15 41 106
DeKalb 26451 3334.91 440 2642
Dodge 717 3517.29 38 64
Dooly 424 3164.18 18 59
Dougherty 3460 3848.51 199 693
Douglas 5070 3337.59 82 516
Early 618 6091.07 36 45
Echols 274 6903.5 2 10
Effingham 2110 3295.54 32 133
Elbert 935 4935.34 19 85
Emanuel 1284 5665.37 43 94
Evans 520 4865.72 8 50
Fannin 1004 3814.59 31 90
Fayette 2763 2350.61 61 156
Floyd 5138 5142.32 77 429
Forsyth 6406 2536.96 63 444
Franklin 1206 5169.53 19 86
Fulton 38101 3466.31 671 2894
Gilmer 1233 3924.63 29 108
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4179 4856.65 111 347
Gordon 3130 5392 55 168
Grady 922 3757.13 27 107
Greene 650 3472.78 26 63
Gwinnett 37488 3860.19 501 3179
Habersham 2391 5220.52 80 276
Hall 12657 6133.78 196 1267
Hancock 515 6285.85 46 71
Haralson 900 2929.5 20 41
Harris 969 2791.54 28 99
Hart 749 2868.96 20 81
Heard 305 2465.64 7 21
Henry 7837 3267.24 130 342
Houston 4375 2785.93 104 422
Irwin 419 4441.85 11 43
Jackson 3249 4349.4 51 258
Jasper 290 2042.4 5 23
Jeff Davis 840 5545.29 29 77
Jefferson 962 6282.24 38 96
Jenkins 487 5678.64 34 69
Johnson 466 4823.52 28 70
Jones 764 2672.17 20 61
Lamar 564 2915.18 23 51
Lanier 343 3313.69 7 16
Laurens 2246 4748.82 108 205
Lee 829 2766.01 32 111
Liberty 1498 2419.88 29 129
Lincoln 283 3483.08 8 33
Long 324 1626.91 5 18
Lowndes 5279 4478.36 94 232
Lumpkin 1295 3831.13 19 125
Macon 297 2286.73 15 57
Madison 1052 3486.1 13 76
Marion 221 2664.9 10 24
McDuffie 794 3676.44 21 87
McIntosh 365 2505.66 8 37
Meriwether 645 3068.51 19 85
Miller 358 6210.96 2 21
Mitchell 910 4125.86 48 158
Monroe 923 3328.89 59 97
Montgomery 397 4303.99 9 27
Morgan 591 3088.1 7 48
Murray 1823 4527.96 23 107
Muscogee 7008 3657.12 188 730
Newton 3437 3059.08 105 357
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17481 0 213 743
Oconee 1068 2558.88 35 82
Oglethorpe 510 3346.46 13 49
Paulding 4146 2402.89 81 177
Peach 957 3495.89 28 113
Pickens 1049 3128.54 14 79
Pierce 743 3801.48 26 88
Pike 472 2502.65 12 41
Polk 2037 4684.7 33 184
Pulaski 383 3516.02 24 40
Putnam 917 4190.08 30 79
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 610 3591.19 11 69
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 60
Richmond 9638 4765.63 197 711
Rockdale 2628 2767.48 55 368
Schley 130 2464.45 2 17
Screven 469 3374.1 11 49
Seminole 484 5945.95 12 39
Spalding 1971 2851.98 74 228
Stephens 1567 5951.84 45 151
Stewart 575 9381.63 17 83
Sumter 1048 3564.75 69 212
Talbot 203 3296.52 8 28
Taliaferro 38 2328.43 0 2
Tattnall 1022 4021.88 19 74
Taylor 282 3543.6 13 36
Telfair 521 3330.35 25 51
Terrell 353 4169.13 32 77
Thomas 1767 3976.95 77 180
Tift 2353 5762.92 67 265
Toombs 1656 6137.2 60 125
Towns 570 4736.58 21 72
Treutlen 331 4846.98 13 34
Troup 3345 4750.48 116 363
Turner 381 4717.68 24 55
Twiggs 253 3128.86 14 58
Union 1100 4341.82 35 114
Unknown 2159 0 2 31
Upson 949 3611.52 71 105
Walker 2625 3771.01 51 117
Walton 2952 3080.97 78 260
Ware 1914 5338.47 72 217
Warren 187 3589.25 6 29
Washington 993 4891.14 20 61
Wayne 1478 4930.94 45 143
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 18 23
White 1336 4206.81 28 139
Whitfield 7760 7413.63 83 388
Wilcox 291 3310.58 25 56
Wilkes 372 3714.8 7 46
Wilkinson 416 4664.2 18 73
Worth 656 3256.88 35 107
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,728,290 (4,362,964 reported molecular tests; 365,326 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 428,980 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 35,326 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,830 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

