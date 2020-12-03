Man wanted for robbing a restaurant in Macon at gunpoint

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man who they say robbed a restaurant in Macon at gunpoint Wednesday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the American Wings Deli Faves and Mo Restaurant at 2420 PioNono Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Investigators say a man went into the restaurant with a gun and demanded cash from the register. After getting some money, he ran. No one was injured.
The man was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie, and he had a mask over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.