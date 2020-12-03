60+ defendants charged in indictments targeting gang-related drug traffickers

|
SAVANNAH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 60 defendants, including some already housed in Middle Georgia jails and prisons, are charged with felonies targeting interrelated, gang-affiliated, transnational drug trafficking conspiracies that provided a pipeline of illegal drugs to coastal and south Georgia.
That’s according to a news release Thursday from the office of United States Attorney for the Southern District, Bobby Christine.
The release said the investigation and indictments followed recent drug trafficking prosecutions in multiple operations that sent several dozen felons to federal prison.
“The investigations and prosecutions, under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, targeted widespread, gang-related drug trafficking organizations in the Southern District and beyond,” the release said.
Court documents showed the defendants, many already convicted felons, used their gang affiliations to aid in drug distribution while promoting “a climate of fear.” Some of the defendants, while incarcerated on state charges at the Georgia Department of Corrections Coastal Transition Center in Savannah, recruited others to the conspiracy and planned trafficking operations, the release said.
Several agencies working together seized multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, large amounts of heroin and cocaine and more than 60 illegally possessed firearms.
“This long-term investigation was a concerted, collaborative effort on the part of ATF and its federal, state and local partners to target criminal gang activity in the Southern District of Georgia,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka of the ATF Atlanta Field Division. “The resulting indictments are a great example of how you leverage law enforcement resources to target the offenders driving crime in the region.”
“Residents in a number of south Georgia communities can sleep better tonight knowing that the violent gang-related drug traffickers in this case can no longer peddle poison on the streets,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “This case demonstrates how DEA and its law enforcement partners present a united front to disrupt, dismantle and destroy drug distribution networks.”
A 40-count indictment in the Savannah Division in Operation Stranded Bandit names 35 defendants:
- Greg Baker, 31, an inmate at Wheeler Correctional Facility, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA (Ecstasy), and Alprazolam (Xanax), a charge that carries a penalty of up to life in prison; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Jason Barker, 31, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;
- Tiffany Barton, a/k/a “Bozar,” 37, of Ellabell, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Victor Blanco Lopez, a/k/a “Victoriano,” 50, an inmate at the Clayton County, Ga., Jail, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Joseph Joshua Boring, a/k/a “Josh,” a/k/a “JB,” 31, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Leroy Bozarth, a/k/a “Jack Turtlehead,” 37, an inmate at the Sheridan Correctional Center in Sheridan, Ill., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA;
- Edward Evan Branen, 38, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Marquise Byrd, 29, an inmate at the Effingham County Jail, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Nathan Coughlin, 35, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Alprazolam;
- Jacqueline Echols, a/k/a “Jackie,” 35, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Danielle Edgerton, 34, of Bloomingdale, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Lee Allen Edwards, 38, of Fleming, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Thomas Logan Edwards, 38, of Fleming, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Yesica Garcia, 28, an inmate at the Jones County Jail, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Joshua Griffin, a/k/a “Dough Boy,” 35, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- William Hamilton, a/k/a “Hambone,” 40, of Guyton, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- April Hardy, 36, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;
- Holly Heddle, a/k/a “Goldie Locks,” 27, of Pooler, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Christopher Grass, a/k/a “Chris Lane,” a/k/a “Joker,” 36, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Dustin Lax, a/k/a “Wingnut,” a/k/a “Tyrone White,” 45, an inmate at Wilcox State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Craig Mitchell, a/k/a “Rojo,” 46, an inmate at Georgia Department of Corrections Milledgeville, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Pratt Mitchell, 40, of Bloomingdale, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Ruth Monje, a/k/a “CC,” 28, an inmate at the Jones County Jail, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Jesse Myers, 37, of Bloomingdale, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Ashley Renee Parrish, a/k/a “Kickin Renee,” 35, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and two counts of Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;
- Justin Path, a/k/a “JP,” a/k/a “Sherm,” 29, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Jonathan Richardson, a/k/a “G,” 37, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- David Hamilton Sharpe, a/k/a “David Dukkedoff,” 27, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Michael Brandon Sharpe, 44, of Pembroke, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Kristin Sheppard, a/k/a “Kristin Shine,” a/k/a “K Shine,” 30, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;
- Heather Sloan, a/k/a “Honey,” a/k/a “Penny,” a/k/a “Marie,” 34, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam;
- Austin Tyler Todd, a/k/a “Mario,” 31, an inmate at Lee State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Heroin;
- Reannon Warnock, 25, an inmate at the Chatham County Jail, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Michael Travis Williams, a/k/a “Trap,” 37, an inmate at Lee State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam; Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and,
- Jose Zepeda, 35, an inmate at the Jones County Jail, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin, MDMA, and Alprazolam.
A 24-count indictment in the Savannah Division in Operation Krack Down I charges 17 defendants:
- Beth Roberson, 35, of Richmond Hill, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine, a charge that carries a penalty of up to life in prison;
- William Carl Roberson, a/k/a “CJ,” 44, of Richmond Hill, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine;
- Dodge Roberson, 43, of Midway, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine;
- Elizabeth Ashlee Rayman, 28, of Ludowici, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine; and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Deron Hopkins, a/k/a “Big D,” 33, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine; two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User;
- Trevor Blount, 30, of Fleming, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine; and National Firearms Registration (alleging possession of an unregistered, sawed-off shotgun);
- Michael Haggerty, 34, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Almon Drew Burchfield, a/k/a “Drewdog,” 46, of Ludowici, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Quantities of Heroin and Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;
- Zachary Taylor, 36, of Glennville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Kelly Taylor, 39, of Glennville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- John Hope Jr., 26, of Townsend, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Cocaine; and with Interference with Commerce by Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The latter charges stem from the Jan. 3, 2020, armed robbery of the El Cheapo Gas Station in Riceboro, Ga.;
- Cruz Lawson, 33, of Jesup, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine;
- Byron Anderson, 48, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Myra Prevatt, 34, of Townsend, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;
- Steven Odum, 34, of Florala, Ala., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Rosaleen Behnke, a/k/a “Leena,” 40, listed as homeless, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and,
- Tyler Marshall, 26, of Townsend, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Cocaine; and with Interference with Commerce by Robbery in relation to the Jan. 3, 2020, armed robbery of the El Cheapo Gas Station in Riceboro, Ga.
A nine-count indictment in the Brunswick Division in Operation Krack Down II charges eight defendants:
- Kayode Davis, a/k/a “Yodi,” 30, of Atlanta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Heroin; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Bradley Harrison, 25, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin; False Statements During Purchase of a Firearm; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Tyler Woodcock, 26, of Jesup, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Heroin;
- Bradley Scott, 28, of Jesup, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydromorphone;
- Jesse Grossman, 34, of Jesup, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Heroin; and,
- Brittney Goodbread, 35, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin; False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm; and Transfer of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon.
Four additional defendants were indicted on separate federal charges related to the investigations:
- Brian Sasser, 42, of Richmond Hill, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Brittny Hilton, 24, of Fleming, Ga., charged with two counts of False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm; and two counts of Transfer of a Firearm to a Prohibited Person.
- Amanda Orrell, 40, of Savannah, charged with False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm; and Transfer of a Firearm to a Prohibited Person.
- Dederick Bryant, a/k/a “Hinesville D,” a/k/a “D,” 33, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.