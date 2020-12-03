Arrest made in November homicide; original suspect’s murder charge dropped

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators made an arrest Thursday in connection to a November 22 shooting death at an apartment complex.
A sheriff’s office news release said 22-year-old Jamal DeShawn Roundtree was arrested and charged with homicide and party to a crime after “new evidence evolved” in the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez.
The release said the murder charge against 37-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Perez, who was originally taken into custody, was dropped after investigators worked with the District Attorney’s Office. Perez is still in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for an unrelated charge. Perez has a hold by U.S. Immigration.
The investigation revealed that several men were gathered near Gonzalez’s vehicle at Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive the night of the shooting and that one of the men approached Gonzalez, robbed him and then shot him.
Investigators identified Roundtree as one of the men present when the robbery and shooting happened. He was interviewed and taken into custody and is being held without bond.
