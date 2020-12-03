|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health named Delvecchio S. Finley as its next president and CEO.
Finley has more than 15 years of leadership experience and is a graduate of Emory and Duke Universities, respectively. Subsequently, he is the current CEO of Alameda Health System in Oakland, California.
This personnel change comes ahead of an anticipated name change for the hospital. Atrium Health Navicent will be the hospital’s new name.
Finley says that he is deeply honored to join and lead Atrium Health Navicent, in addition to providing high-quality care for the community.
In a news release, the CEO of Atrium Health says he is excited to have Finley’s fresh perspective.
Delvecchio Finley will begin his duties at Navicent Health on February 1, 2021.