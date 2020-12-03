Forsyth family hosts massive light display to spread holiday cheer

Peyton Lewis
Christmas lights
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Monroe County family hopes to spread cheer during the holidays with a light display.

Eleven-year-old Trinity Upright says her family started hanging their Christmas lights on Nov. 1.

“There’s a bunch of them,” Upright said. “There’s like 200 and some of them flash and move, and they took us a month to put up.”

The family of five says they love Christmas and try to do a light display each year. The Uprights hosts a drive-by or walk-through display for their neighbors. However, the family made it a drive-thru this year to keep everyone safe.

The Uprights know that not everyone can afford to go see a commercial light display and that was their motivation.

“There’s no cost to get in, there’s no charge,” Upright said. “We do have a donation box at the end of the path, and it’s to buy more lights and add to it.”

Upright hopes the display can serve as more than just something fun to do.

