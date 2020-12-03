Fruit orchard planted in Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new fruit orchard is growing on Hydrolia street near Taylor Avenue.
The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification Department partnered with the Arbor Conservation Board, Urban Development Authority, and Keep Macon Beautiful on the project.
It takes the trees a few years to grow.
“It shows great things can happen when people work together and realize that more of our interests dovetail then they separate us,” said Alex Morrison, executive director for the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority.
What they planted
- Pecans
- Pears
- Figs
- Blueberries
- Persimmons
- Wild Flowers