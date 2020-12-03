Georgia investigating man’s possible steps to vote illegally

Associated Press
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Election officials are investigating the actions of a Florida lawyer who they say tried to register to vote in a high-stakes runoff in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday that the attorney also was videotaped at a political rally encouraging Floridians to register to vote in Georgia for its Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

The elections supervisor in Georgia’s Paulding County says the lawyer went online and attempted to register to vote using the address of his brother in Georgia. The lawyer told WSB-TV that he was joking when he made the comments at the rally and denied any wrongdoing.

