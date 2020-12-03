Georgia Secretary of State begins investigation of Florida Attorney

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating a Florida lawyer caught on tape planning to, and encouraging two million others to move to Georgia and vote in the January 5 Senate runoff elections.

“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”

During a November speech, Florida Attorney Bill Price said he was moving in with his brother in Georgia, so he could register to vote and cast a ballot in the Senate runoff elections. He exhorted those in attendance to be “his roommate in Georgia” and also register to vote fraudulently.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Price attempted to register to vote fraudulently, but his registration is still in pending status.

Secretary Raffensperger has issued warnings repeatedly against individuals looking to move to Georgia solely to cast ballots in the Senate runoffs. Raffensperger recently announced investigations into third-party organizations soliciting registrations from dead or out-of-state voters. He has also warned that groups looking to help others move to Georgia to vote fraudulently, could possibly be prosecuted as well.

False registration, i.e. someone who registers to vote knowing that they do not possess the qualifications required by law, is a felony and can be punished by between one and ten years in prison, and/or up to a $100,000 fine.

Any individual or group who organizes or finances efforts to bring individuals to Georgia to register falsely as electors, may also potentially be charged with felony racketeering which can be punishable by between 5 and 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $25,000 per count.