One person dies in Macon house fire, autopsy pending

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon resident died after a home caught fire on Elpis Street Wednesday.
Authorities identified the person as 57-year-old Frankie Thomas Causey.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and Macon-Bibb Firefighters responded to a house fire at 2883 Elpis Street at around 10:17 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say that firefighters found Causey dead in the home.
Macon-Bibb coroner’s office says the next of kin has been notified. An autopsy is pending.
This incident is currently under investigation
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.