Man arrested after he robs Macon car wash for backpack blower

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he robbed a car wash at gunpoint. The incident happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities identified the man as 50-year-old Robert Gerome Tufts.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the Fountain Car Wash on Gray Highway.
Deputies say Tufts reportedly tried to steal a backpack blower. A car wash employee approached Tufts as he tried to leave the parking lot with the blower.
Deputies say Tufts pulled out a gun and stopped the employee. Then, Tufts headed towards the Fort Hill area.
A patrolling deputy saw Tufts walking down Center Street, according to the news release. The deputy took Tufts into custody and recovered the following items:
- backpack blower
- Daisy BB Gun that resembled a real gun
Deputies took Tufts to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with armed robbery.
Authorities have set no bond for Tufts.
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.