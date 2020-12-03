Milledgeville Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to the threat of rain on First Friday, the annual Milledgeville Christmas Tree Lighting will now be held virtually.

Milledgeville Main Street invites all those interested to watch the virtual tree lighting from the comfort of your own home.

The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. on West Hancock Street in front of The Local Yolkal Cafe. It will be posted on the Milledgeville Main Street and City of Milledgeville’s Facebook pages.

Guest speakers for the event will be Main Street Director, Carlee Schulte, and Mayor Pro Tempore Denese Shinholster. Of course Santa will make an appearance as the Milledgeville tree is lit for the holidays!

Milledgeville Main Street also wants to remind you the winner of the downtown business window decorating contest will be announced during the Christmas Tree lighting.