MTA adds four new buses to routes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four new Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority buses are in operation and running routes.
The ENC Eldorado Passport-HDs are cutaway buses that have a nearly flat entrance to help with wheel chair entry and exit. The 35-foot long buses are also equipped with a front-end bike rack.
“Out of necessity, over the past two-and-a-half years we have replaced 19 buses, including eight this year,” said MTA CEO Craig Ross.
Ross adds the buses are a critical investment because they help modernize a once aging fleet. This year, newly added buses include four ENC Eldorado Passport HDs; two New Flyer Xcelsior HD-35 buses and two zero-emission electric buses named “Sparky” and “Bolt.”
