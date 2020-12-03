Rain ahead for final day of work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One more dry day is ahead before showers and a few rumbles of thunder return Friday.
TODAY.
Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will once again top out to near 60° all across Middle Georgia. Cloud cover will begin to increase in the evening and will continue into the overnight hours where a partly cloudy sky is expected. It will feel like a heat wave tonight as overnight lows are only going to fall into the low and middle 40’s.
TOMORROW.
The first half of the day will be dry, but showers and storms move in during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures during the afternoon will top out in the middle and upper 70’s under a mostly cloudy sky. If you have any Friday evening or nighttime plans make sure to keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
We will dry out for the weekend. Both afternoons will see temperatures topping out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A shower or two is possible on Sunday, but the rain chances do not look very promising right now. We stay dry though at least the middle of next week.
