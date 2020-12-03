Rain returns to Middle Georgia Friday

Dry weather will be coming to an end for Middle Georgia by tomorrow afternoon.

An approaching cold front is already bringing showers to parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

We haven’t see rain quite yet, but high clouds have already pushed in, and will stick around for most of Friday.

A few showers will be possible tomorrow morning in Middle Georgia, but the main rain chances will come after 3pm.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as the line of showers moves through during the early evening, but severe weather is not expected.

All rain should be out of Middle Georgia by midnight. This will clear skies overnight and into Saturday morning.

Through the day Saturday, we will see a bit of a cool down with highs in the 50’s and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will bring another front through the area, but this one won’t have as much moisture associated with it.

A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but right now we are not expecting widespread shower activity.

Temperatures next week will be staying mostly below normal with sunny skies continuing.

By the end of next week we will be warming into the 60’s, but there are some signals we could see heavy rain by next weekend…we will keep you updated as we get closer to next weekend.

For right now though, remember to grab your umbrella as you head out.

